Vincent Kompany left unhappy with one particular thing after Burnley’s dramatic win over Rotherham

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has vented his frustration at Rotherham’s time wasting and has claimed it’s having a negative impact on the Championship.

Kompany saw his Burnley side come from behind to secure three points in dramatic fashion in their midweek win over the Millers.

The Clarets scored twice in 10 minutes of stoppage time that secured the win, moving them five points clear at the top of the Championship.

The win was thwarted by Rotherham’s attempts to slow the game down which included taking time over goal kicks and players needing treatment regularly.

Speaking of the time wasting, Kompany told Lancashire Live: “The Championship is such an amazing league and such a good product. There is no second tier that is stronger than this.

“We just have to keep the tempo in games.

“No-one comes to sit and pays a ticket to go and watch the keeper walk 40 yards out of his box to go and get the ball and catwalk back to his position and drop it, wave with his arms, and we are two minutes and 45 seconds gone. You finish your hot dog and there hasn’t been a kick off the ball.”

The stoppage time did allow Burnley to get back into the game as their two late goals proved that, but that will most likely have come at a price given the energy they would have exerted in getting the three points.

The win did mean Burnley’s unbeaten record continued whilst also going five points clear of Sheffield United in third place who they take on at the weekend.

The Verdict

Kompany is right to be frustrated but it’s a tactic that continues to be used by away teams. If referees are adamant they will not allow it, then games will have excess minutes of stoppage time and rightly so.

Likewise, the referee can speed matters up by giving out warnings and yellow cards. Unfortunately, as a team who pushing for the top, teams are always likely to use every tactic possible to delay games.

It’s not a case of needing to put up with it, but if referees are switched on, they will ensure it doesn’t continue to happen.