Vincent Kompany lays out Burnley’s transfer plan as transfer deadline looms

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Burnley this summer, there has been plenty of transfer activity with the new boss keen to put his mark on the team.

So far, there has been 14 new arrivals at Turf Moor although the boss has made no secret of the fact he is still looking for another centre-back and striker.

As we approach the end of the summer transfer window, Kompany has admitted that he will continue looking at the transfer market but won’t be doing any business for the sake of it.

Explaining his approach, the Burnley boss told Lancashire Live: “I have a pragmatic approach, we always have to look to add to the squad and as long as the window is open we have to keep looking.

“But we are not going to do any business that puts the club in danger. It is easy to get giddy and carried away and says let’s get the one player that gets you up and if you don’t then it is the one player that bankrupts you. We are not going to do that, hopefully we still can improve and if not then the players we have can still improve a lot this season. We do not want any high fives on the other end when they have sold a player to us.

“We will work hard to make it happen and if there is a fair deal to be made then we know when when we see one. It is not our goal to make other clubs high five.”

Whilst Kompany is open to some late additions, it would be unlikely to see any high profile moves the other way as the boss thinks his side are in a good position saying: “I am smiling because I can do what every club has done to us on numerous occasions – not for sale. Either it is a high five moment for the club or nothing is happening.”

The Verdict:

Burnley have done some good work over this summer and when you look at the team, there’s a lot of strength in there.

Admittedly, you can see what the boss is saying about needing a couple of extra additions just to allow them to have that depth and perform consistently throughout the season.

However, the Clarets are probably in a strong position as they will only add someone now if that signing benefits the club rather than being pressured into doing so.

We could very well see some more additions to the squad before the transfer deadline though.