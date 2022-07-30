Vincent Kompany issues verdict on performance of Burnley debutant at Huddersfield

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has paid tribute to Dara Costelloe after his first-team debut for the Clarets in their 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

Following a busy summer transfer window that has quickly seen Kompany put his own mark on the playing squad, a number of new signings were handed their debuts at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As well as opportunities for those new recruits, there was also an chance for winger Costelloe to impress, as he was handed his first appearance for the club with a place in the starting lineup.

The 19-year-old, who joined Burnley’s youth setup back in the summer of 2020, played 74 minutes of the clash over the Terriers, that saw Kompany get his reign as Clarets boss off to the perfect start.

Can you get 28/28 on this Burnley quiz?

1 of 28 Who is the current Burnley manager? Sean Dyche Vincent Kompany Michael Jackson Owen Coyle

Now it seems as though the Clarets boss himself was rather pleased with what he saw from the teenager on the night.

Giving his verdict on Costelloe’s performance after that win, Kompany was quoted by Lancashire Live as saying: “One thing I have had to do is play with a lot of young players as a manager and I think you can see the signs in training.

“He worked hard off the ball and took people on and combined and made runs. He gave us something different. I trust him to stay on that path. he was fearless.”

Costelloe will be hoping to get another first-team appearance under his belt for Burnley next Saturday, when they host Luton Town at Turf Moor.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather exciting prospect for those of a Burnley persuasion.

Costelloe held his own in impressive style against Huddersfield, showing he is capable of making an impact at this level.

The fact that Burnley therefore have another option they can call upon in that position should be a boost, given it offers Kompany more scope to rotate in the games to come.

Indeed, getting this sort of praise off a player who enjoyed the sort of success Kompany did in his career is only going to build Costtelloe’s confidence even further, so there could be a big career on the cards for the teenager.