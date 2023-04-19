Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted that Nathan Tella could potentially make his return to action from injury on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Tella had to be withdrawn from action in the first-half of the Clarets' clash with Reading last weekend after sustaining an issue.

As a result of this injury, the winger was not included in the club's match-day squad for their showdown with Rotherham United last night.

In the absence of Tella, Burnley were forced to settle for a point at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

After Scott Twine opened the scoring for Burnley in the 26th minute, Rotherham equalised on the stroke of half-time via an own-goal from Vitinho.

Following the break, the Clarets regained the lead in spectacular fashion as Manuel Benson fired an effort into the top corner.

Rotherham levelled proceedings once again in the 85th minute as Georgie Kelly converted from close range after being teed up by Chiedozie Ogbene.

What has Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said about Nathan Tella's injury?

Following his side's meeting with the Millers, Kompany issued an update on Tella's current situation.

Speaking to Lancs Live about the 23-year-old, the Burnley boss said: "We’ll do our best to recover Nathan before the end of the season, it might only be one game though.

"The only way I can categorise it, because I'm not the expert, is it really bad or is it okay?

"It's not something that's going to leave damage, he's just got a small muscle injury and he'll be back fully fit hopefully before the end of the season.

"There is no damage."

Will Tella be able to reach the 20-goal milestone when he is fully fit?

With Kompany confident that Tella will be fit enough to feature before the season draws to a close, it will be interesting to see whether the winger will be able to reach the 20-goal milestone before returning to his parent-club Southampton.

Tella has managed to find the back of the net on 19 occasions in all competitions and has also provided five assists in 44 appearances.

Barring a major collapse, Burnley will seal the Championship title while Tella makes his recovery as they are 10 points clear of Sheffield United with four games left to play.

If Tella goes on to feature for Burnley in their meeting with Cardiff City on the final day of the season, this may not turn out to be his last appearance for the club if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, the Clarets have already opened talks with Southampton over a permanent deal for Tella ahead of the summer transfer window.