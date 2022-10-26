Vincent Kompany issues update on Josh Cullen’s situation at Burnley

Vincent Kompany has offered a positive update on the fitness of Josh Cullen.

The midfielder was absent for Burnley’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The Irishman had featured for all 90 minutes in the team’s 4-2 comeback win over Sunderland at the weekend, but had to miss the game midweek due to injury.

However, the Belgian has opened up on the severity of the injury.

He has claimed that it was a knock that meant it was safer to keep him out of action than risk him aggravating the injury against the Canaries, potentially making the situation worse.

It is not expected that he will miss much more action, with rest prioritised for the 26-year old given how busy the playing schedule is at the minute.

“He took a whack on the weekend and he wasn’t able to train yesterday,” said Kompany, via the club’s official website.

“This game came a bit too soon and there is that many games, any niggle you get, you just have to utilise your squad and that’s what we did today.”

It remains to be seen whether Cullen will return to the team this weekend when Burnley face the visit of Reading to Turf Moor.

Last night’s victory over Dean Smith’s side moved the Clarets to the top of the Championship table going into Saturday’s clash with the Royals.

It also extended the team’s unbeaten run to 14 games.

The Verdict

This is a huge boost for Burnley, as Cullen has proven to be a pivotal player for the team this season.

The midfielder arrived from Anderlecht and immediately transitioned into being a key figure in the side.

Having him out for a sustained period would’ve been a big blow, so resting him to keep him fit long-term is the right call.

Burnley managed an impressive win without the Irishman, with the club now the most in-form side in the division.