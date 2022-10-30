Vincent Kompany issues update on injured Burnley player ahead of Rotherham United clash

Burnley left it very, very late, but they managed to pick up a third Championship victory in succession on Saturday afternoon when they scraped past Reading at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are flying high at the summit of the second tier and are being tracked by bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers, who were set to be level on points with them until Anass Zaroury’s 94th minute winner.

The Royals felt aggrieved when a penalty decision just minutes before did not go their way, but it was a contest that Vincent Kompany’s side dominated in possession, although not exactly when it came to shots taken.

For the second league match in succession, Burnley were without the presence of midfield general Josh Cullen, who had been an ever-present until missing the midweek win against Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland international has been important to the way that the Clarets play since his arrival from Anderlecht, and despite two wins coming in his absence, there will be a keenness to get Cullen back into action before Blackburn visit Turf Moor in two weeks time.

It looks likely though that Cullen will see action before that, although Wednesday night’s contest against Rotherham United perhaps could come too soon, although he will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

“I don’t think we can go through this period without being able to rely on your squad,” Kompany said of coping with the challenges of injuries and suspensions, per LancsLive.

“That is one of the positives of this period of game.

“We played Sunderland without Corky and Jay Rodriguez, we missed Cullen in the last game and Cullen and Corky in this game and it just goes like this.”

“Because it is Josh I would say he always has a chance but we will see, it is day by day.”

The Verdict

Whilst he may not do an awful lot of flashy stuff, Cullen has been a very important player in the engine room for Burnley along with Jack Cork.

Their defensive strengths allow the likes of Anass Zaroury and Josh Brownhill to flourish further up the pitch, and so far it has been a successful formula.

Burnley have not missed Cullen massively, as evidenced by back-to-back wins in his absence, but they will likely perform better when he is back.

There will be major hope though that the Irishman does not suffer any setbacks in the near future, as they will not want him to miss the big one when Blackburn come to town in two weeks time.