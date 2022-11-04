Vincent Kompany issues update on Burnley duo ahead of Sheffield United clash

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that he will make late calls on whether to utilise Jay Rodriguez and Josh Cullen in tomorrow’s clash with Sheffield United.

Rodriguez picked up a knock in the Clarets’ recent clash with Rotherham United and was substituted as a result of this issue.

As for Cullen, the midfielder has not featured for Burnley since their 4-2 victory over Sunderland last month.

Although the 26-year-old has recently returned to training, it remains to be seen whether he will be deployed by Burnley at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

The Clarets will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture after defeating Rotherham United in midweek.

Halil Dervisoglu scored a dramatic winner for Burnley in second-half stoppage-time at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Although Burnley are currently top of the Championship standings, they will have to be wary of the threat that the Blades will pose this weekend as Paul Heckingbottom’s side have only lost one home league game this season.

Ahead of this game, Kompany has shared an update on Rodriguez and Cullen.

Speaking to Lancs Live about this duo, the Burnley boss said: “We will see, he [Rodriguez] will be with us tomorrow and then we will make the decision.

“It is the same with Josh.

“These guys will be travelling and we will have a little bit of a bigger squad with us tomorrow and we will see.

“I am not speculating too much, whoever is there to play will be well prepared.

“If some players can’t play then we will rely on fresh legs and that is not a bad thing either.”

The Verdict

Burnley will be hoping that Rodriguez and Cullen are fit enough to play a role in tomorrow’s meeting with the Blades as both of these players are important members of their squad.

Rodriguez has managed to set the Championship alight at times with his attacking displays this season as he has scored nine goals at this level.

Cullen meanwhile has made 16 league appearances for Burnley during the current term and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in this division.

Providing that Burnley are able to secure all three points on their travels this weekend, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming showdown with arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers.