Vincent Kompany issues message on two Burnley transfers amid Cardiff City pursuit

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is insistent that the Clarets will have to accept and respect clubs not wanting to sell their players, amid linked to Isaak Davies at Cardiff City.

It’s been reported by The Sun that Burnley have seen Cardiff knock back an offer of £2.5m for the 20-year-old this summer.

As per Andy Jones at The Athletic, Kompany has issued a message on Burnley’s pursuit of Davies, saying: “If we go through the scouting list it is extensive. Not every deal is feasible. Have to respect clubs not wanting to let players go.”

There’s also been interest in Jovane Cabral, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Again, as quoted by The Athletic, Kompany has commented on a deal for the 24-year-old, conceding: “Option we have pursued but at the moment it seems a deal is not on the cards.”

Burnley, after a busy summer, have made an impressive start to life in the Championship.

Kompany’s side are unbeaten in their opening two fixtures, having faced two sides who finished in the division’s top-six last season.

A 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend was convincing, whilst character was on show to draw 1-1 with Luton Town at Turf Moor a week later.

The Verdict

Burnley are still active in the market and that’s encouraging for the club’s supporters to learn, as there’s still work to be done on Kompany’s squad.

Obviously it’s frustrating that deals for Cabral and Davis aren’t forthcoming. Both players would’ve boosted the options in the final third, so it might be a case of getting back to the drawing board.

There should still be confidence of Burnley landing the right targets, though, given how much of an impact the club have had in the market so far this summer.

