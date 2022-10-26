Vincent Kompany issues message of caution despite Burnley sitting top of Championship

Since their relegation from the top flight last season, Burnley have made no secret of the fact they are hoping to gain promotion straight back their this year.

Vincent Kompany’s men have been in good form this season and made it 14 games unbeaten after a 1-0 victory over fellow relegated side Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The win also takes the Clarets to the top of the table where they sit two points ahead of QPR although having played a game extra at this stage.

Although Burnley have struggled for goals at points this season, to have such an unbeaten streak shows exactly what is being built at Turf Moor this season which is no doubt exciting for the fans.

However, Kompany doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself and admitted he would prefer to focus on the games rather than look at the table as he told Lancashire Live: “No, we’re not really top of the table. QPR has a game in hand, we’ve got a good game against Reading.

“I think I like the fact we’ve got our first little break with the top six so it looks like the seventh-placed team is three or four or five points behind us which is a good start. I think we want to stay in that top six to start with until new year, we’ll get a run of games and our team will still improve.

“I just hope we can stay in and amongst it. It’s still so close, one minute you think that it’s clear – Norwich was top of the league two weeks ago, that’s how quick it goes. We’ll focus on the Reading game, Reading is still a team that is really close to the top six doing really well and until we know any different they’re a direct competitor and we’ll have a good game to look forward to on Saturday.”

“I think they know as any football fan you don’t just walk into a stadium and know what the result will be, the first half was as good as it could be, we just needed the goals. The second half I thought they changed a few things which made it a little more difficult to get there and attack the box immediately and I think a couple of changes helped as well.

“But I think our fans know there’s no one walking over this league, it’s a tough league with ups and downs and we’re just trying to stay consistent. That in itself is more important.”

The Verdict:

When you do look at the table, it makes for very nice reading for the Burnley fans and they will no doubt be pleased to currently sit at the top.

However, Kompany is right not to get too fixated especially with QPR now having a game in hand on them and at this point, it doesn’t matter too much who is in the top spot as long as they stay in and amongst it in the top.

There certainly seems to be some space being made between the top teams and those below which is what will count at the end of the season as we get towards the climax of the campaign.