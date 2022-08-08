Vincent Kompany issues honest prediction regarding influential Burnley figure

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted that it was crucial for the club to keep Josh Brownhill at Turf Moor during the opening stages of the transfer window and has tipped the midfielder to be a stand-out performer in the Championship this season.

Whereas a host of individuals have parted ways with the Clarets this summer, Brownhill opted to stay and has since gone on to feature on two occasions in the Championship.

After helping his side clinch a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, the midfielder rescued a point for Burnley in their showdown with Luton Town last weekend.

The Hatters opened the scoring in the fifth minute of this fixture as Dan Potts slotted home from close range.

Following the break, Brownhill levelled proceedings with a superb effort from outside of the box.

Ashley Barnes and Marcel Benson both missed the target in the closing stages of this fixture as Burnley failed to score a winning goal.

Making reference to Brownhill, Kompany has suggested that the midfielder could go on to be one of the best players in the Championship this season.

Asked by the Burnley Express about whether it was key to keep Brownhill at the club this summer, Kompany said; “Crucial.

“I think he was ready for the responsibility of being a key player, and he clearly is.

“He gives us so much off the ball, but also on the ball, and I see still growth to his game.

“I don’t want to take him up too much, but everything I have seen so far is that he will be one of the players of the Championship if he keeps going on this road.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Brownhill emerged as an influential figure at the club during the previous campaign, it is hardly a surprise that he has made a positive start to the new term.

In the 2021/22 season, the midfielder managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.86 in the top-flight.

As well as scoring in Saturday’s draw with Luton, Brownhill provided three key passes and won two aerial duels in this particular fixture.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Brownhill sets the Championship alight with his displays in the coming months as he clearly possesses the talent needed to thrive at this level.