Vincent Kompany issues claim involving Birmingham City following Burnley draw

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is a fan of the squad Birmingham City have built and believes his side will look back on yesterday’s draw against them as a good point, speaking to the Burnley Express.

It looked as though they would come away with three points from St Andrew’s when Johann Berg Gudmundsson capitalised on Emmanuel Longelo’s mistake to put the visitors 1-0 up – a cruel blow for John Eustace’s side who performed well.

But the hosts did manage to get themselves level in the 80th minute with Scott Hogan making the most of George Hall’s cross to continue their impressive form, though neither side managed to win the three points.

That’s a blow to the Clarets who have let two points slip away from them yet again after being in the lead – and it will be especially frustrating considering the fact they must have been full of confidence in the Midlands following their 4-0 victory against Swansea City last weekend.

Birmingham, on the other hand, will be delighted to have secured a draw against a team that look likely to be in the promotion mix this season, though they should also be confident that they can be a force too following a solid start to the season.

And Kompany believes his side will look back on yesterday and see it as a good result with Kompany full of praise for his opponents.

He said: “We are playing against a team in form. I like the squad they have built.

“They’ve got guys who can do something; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney, they get you something out of nothing.

“They’ve got a hard-working midfield as well so I think we’ll look back on this game in a few months time and we’ll realise how good a point it was.”

The Verdict:

Their summer business has paid dividends and in fairness to the club, their recruitment is one thing they have definitely got right in recent years with Craig Gardner, former boss Lee Bowyer and current manager John Eustace making the most of the limited funds they had at their disposal.

Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson have proved to be shrewd loan signings at the back, John Ruddy has been solid and is keeping Neil Etheridge out of the starting lineup quite comfortably at the moment and the duo of Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mejbri look set to light up the second-tier side’s midfield throughout this season.

Keeping players fit could be key to their success though, with Chong needing to try and ensure he makes his mark this season after being ruled out for a considerable chunk of last term.

Krystian Bielik will also be hoping to remain fit following his injury hell at Derby County in recent years – and could be a real difference-maker for Birmingham considering the ability he has.

It does feel as though they have a better squad than they did last season and that should mean they won’t require major surgery in January, something that will only help to retain stability at St Andrew’s.