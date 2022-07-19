Vincent Kompany issues Burnley transfer message as Huddersfield clash fast approaches

Vincent Kompany has urged Burnley to complete further signings this summer.

The Belgian has taken charge of the Championship club upon their return to the second division.

He has already seen a period of high player turnover, with big names such as Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee all departing this transfer window.

The likes of Josh Cullen, Luke McNally, Ian Maasten, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Samuel Bastien, Scott Twine and CJ Egan-Reilly have already joined the Clarets.

But the former defender wants to see a number of additions still arrive at the club this summer due to the intense and gruelling fixture list that lies ahead.

“It’s been [a] really long [transfer window], yeah!” said Kompany, via Burnley Express.

“But I’ve gone in eyes wide open, so there’s no complaints from my side, no surprises either.

“We’ve brought in seven players, we have to keep bringing in players, not because we’re not happy with the players that are here now, just because we have to increase the body count.

“That’s going to carry on, the quicker the better, because unfortunately we have eight games in August and have to deal with that, and at the same time, if you get it wrong, you have to deal with it for many years.”

Quiz: 20 statements about former Burnley FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Chris Wood plays for the Australian national team True False

There is still mounting speculation that Maxwel Cornet could also depart this window, with the promising Nathan Collins having also already left the club.

Kompany is aiming to add a goalkeeper to his ranks, as well as Callum O’Hare from Coventry City and potentially another forward.

A deal is close between Burnley and Anderlecht over shot-stopper Bart Verbuggen, with the Sky Blues remaining firm on their stance surrounding the Clarets’ interest in their midfielder.

Kompany’s side gets their season underway later this month when they face Huddersfield Town on July 29.

The Verdict

It has been a tremendous effort from Burnley this summer with the amount of transfer deals they have been a part of.

It is so clearly the beginning of a new era, which is quite an interesting place for a club who had such a unique identity over the last decade under Sean Dyche.

Managing a squad with such high player turnover will be difficult for Kompany, especially in only his second role in management and first in England.

Bringing in another few players might be necessary despite having signed seven already, which speaks volumes to the amount of change the Turf Moor club has gone through in recent weeks.