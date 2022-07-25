Vincent Kompany issues Burnley squad verdict ahead of new season

Vincent Kompany is hoping to find the right balance with his Burnley side this season.

The Belgian is content with the Clarets’ transfer business so far this window and is hoping to reduce the number of player sales for the remainder of the summer.

Maxwel Cornet is expected to leave Turf Moor for the Premier League following a standout season for the club despite their relegation under Sean Dyche.

Dwight McNeil has also been under intense transfer speculation, with the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton all keen on the 22-year old.

But the former defender is hoping to keep the rest of the senior squad intact with the new season set to get underway on Friday night.

“Everybody has been really proud about how healthy Burnley has been in the past, and we have probably gone over that a little bit,” said Kompany, via Burnley Express.

“If we want to go back to being healthy, we have to make the right decisions for that.

“We are going to have to turn around the squad a little bit and get the balance.

“I am really happy with the senior guys in the squad now, that is why we did what we did to keep them at the club, and it is just to find the right balance.”

It has been a busy window of ins and outs at Burnley this summer, with the likes of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nick Pope and Nathan Collins having all departed.

Those outgoings have seen incomings arrive, such as Scott Twine, Luke McNally, Josh Cullen and Ian Maatsen, just to name a few.

Kompany gets his tenure as Burnley manager underway on July 29 as his side takes on Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

So much upheaval in the squad will be difficult for Kompany to manage, especially as he looks to implement a totally new style of football to what Burnley have played before.

It will also require buy-in from the fans and an understanding that this process may take time.

Whether or not that patience will be afforded to him remains to be seen, but Friday night offers him the first chance to audition to the supporters that he is the man to bring the club forward.

It will be fascinating to see how the Belgian develops as a manager during his time in the Championship.