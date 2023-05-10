Vincent Kompany has issued a message to Burnley supporters following the club’s title winning celebrations.

The Clarets dominated the Championship, earning an impressive 101 points on their way to automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Kompany has received a lot of plaudits for his work since taking charge of the club last summer.

The Belgian has overseen a radical change in the make-up of the squad and the style of play seen at Turf Moor.

This led to speculation in recent weeks over his future at the club, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea both linked with potentially appointing the former defender.

However, reports emerged earlier this week that Kompany has signed a new five-year contract to keep him in charge of the team until 2028.

Thousands of Burnley supporters took to the streets on Tuesday afternoon as the club celebrated their successful campaign with an open-top bus parade.

Kompany has reflected on the celebrations with a post on social media.

He has issued a message to supporters in which he shows just how much Burnley now means to him following their success.

“‘It’s only a game’ they say,” wrote Kompany, via Twitter.

The club will now be planning for life back in the top flight after just one year away from the Premier League.

Burnley will look very different to how they did in the first division under Sean Dyche, who kept them there for six seasons between 2016 and 2022.

Kompany has also become the first Burnley manager in the club’s history to earn a points haul greater than 100 with the team in a league season.

Can Burnley compete in the Premier League?

The top flight will be a whole new challenge for Kompany to deal with, but he has shown how quickly he can adapt already given how quickly things started to click with this Burnley side following his appointment.

The summer transfer window will represent a chance for him to make further improvements to his team.

But Burnley have impressed many with their performances in the Championship and those not paying attention may be surprised by how they compete next season.

This message from Kompany reaffirmed his commitment to the club, and the reports of a new five-year deal will have gone down well on a day of celebration for supporters.