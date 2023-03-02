Vincent Kompany issues Anass Zaroury update after Burnley’s FA Cup win over Fleetwood

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that Anass Zaroury picked up a knock during last night’s meeting with Fleetwood Town.

The winger was withdrawn in the second-half of this fixture as Darko Churlinov was brought on as his replacement at Turf Moor.

Burnley once again left it late to secure their progress in the FA Cup yesterday.

After setting up a showdown with Fleetwood by scoring a last-gasp winner against Ipswich Town last month, the Clarets had to wait until the closing stages of their latest outing to make a breakthrough.

Fleetwood were reduced to ten men on the stroke of half-time as Cian Hayes was given his marching orders for a high challenge on Josh Cullen.

Following the break, Burnley pushed for the winner and finally broke Scott Brown’s side’s resistance in the 90th minute as Connor Roberts diverted Vitinho’s effort into the back of the net.

The Clarets will face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of this competition later this month.

After his side’s win over the Cod Army, Kompany shared an update on Zaroury.

Speaking to LancsLive, the Burnley boss said: “It’s a knock, it’s the life of a winger.

“I’m sure it won’t be a case of him being out too long.

“He’s got to play with the pain now.

“It’s a knock so for me the key part is you take a knock over a twist any day of the week.

“The rest, it will depend on the pain he has, but as you’ve seen he’s an important player for us but when there’s 46 games in a season plus all the cup competitions you’ve almost got to factor in your head that there’s going to be things happening.”

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

The Verdict

Whereas Zaroury has escaped a serious injury, it would not be at all surprising if Kompany opts against taking a risk on him in this weekend’s meeting with Blackpool.

When the winger is fit enough to feature again, he will be looking to play a key role in the Clarets’ quest to win the Championship title.

A stand-out performer for Burnley this season, Zaroury has managed to provide an impressive total of 16 direct goal contributions in all competitions.

With Burnley set to face City later this month, the 22-year-old will be determined to showcase his talent against one of Europe’s top sides at the Etihad Stadium.