Burnley's promotion to the Premier League and eventual crowning as Championship champions is inevitable at this stage.

The Clarets have been so good, and accrued such a big advantage over their nearest rivals, that it would take a collapse of epic proportions for things to go wrong from here.

Indeed, the club currently sit top of the league standings in the second tier, 11 points clear of Sheffield United in second, and 17 clear of Middlesbrough in third, whom the Clarets also happen to have a game in hand over.

With the club in such a strong position, it would make sense for them to start planning for life in the Premier League early, and that is perhaps why recent transfer reports have started to emerge.

Who have Burnley been linked with?

In recent days, the Clarets have been linked with multiple players ahead of their Premier League return.

Interestingly, two of these have been goalkeepers.

Indeed, as per The Scottish Sun, Vincent Kompany wants to sign Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from his former club Anderlecht.

The Clarets were linked with him last summer, and it is now said that both Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen.

Meanwhile, just last night, news broke that Kompany had jetted off to Denmark to cast eyes over highly-rated keeper Mads Hermansen.

That news came courtesy of the Daily Mail, who report that the Brondby goalkeeper has emerged as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe.

That may well be the case, as with Verbruggen, too, but what can we learn from these transfer links?

Is Kompany convinced by Arijanet Muric?

Of course, were any goalkeeper to arrive at Burnley this summer, it would seriously threaten the position of Burnley's current number one, Arijanet Muric.

It has to be said, though, that given the club have now been linked with two goalkeepers in a matter of days, it seems to be the case that Vincent Kompany is doubting the young shot-stopper's Premier League credentials.

In the top flight, any goalkeeping mistakes will be punished ruthlessly and on occasions this year, as brilliant as Muric has been at times, he has made errors.

Indeed, whilst on one hand his risky style of play does help Burnley, on occasion, his gambles do not pay off.

In the top flight, every point is going to be vital for the club if they are to stay up next campaign, and so Kompany must ensure that unforced mistakes are kept to an absolute minimum.

Indeed, then, considering the above transfer links, and Muric's risky style of goalkeeping, we're inclined to suggest that recent reports highlight that Vincent Kompany is not convinced Muric is the man for him in between the sticks next season in the Premier League.