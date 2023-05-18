Burnley are targeting a move for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to The Sun.

The 23-year-old has spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, where he has made nine appearances for the Eagles.

The Clarets are weighing up a potential move for the youngster, with manager Vincent Kompany having already worked with him once before during their time together at Anderlecht.

However, it is unclear whether he has a future at the Gunners, having been unable to break into Mikel Arteta’s first team plans.

Would Albert Sambi Lokonga be a good signing for Burnley?

Carlton Palmer believes this could be a promising move for all parties if the right fee can be agreed for Burnley.

While the former midfielder acknowledges that his loan stint with Palace has not gone particularly well, he has tipped Kompany with being able to reignite the promising players’ potential.

He has praised the Belgian for working well with younger players, claiming that Turf Moor could be a good next destination for Lokonga at this stage of his career.

“He’s a young midfield player, obviously Burnley are looking to put a squad together [for the Premier League],” Palmer tells Football League World. "He’s looking to keep the age down.

“We know the way that Vincent Kompany likes to play. He likes his players to be mobile and be able to get around the football pitch.

“He’s 23, he hasn’t started to materialise in terms of his talent, but he’s a talented player and maybe going to Burnley will reignite him because Vincent Kompany is good with young players, he’s proved that at Anderlecht, he’s proved that again with Burnley.

“So it could be a smart move if the fee is right.”

Is Albert Sambi Lokonga the type of player that Burnley should sign this summer?

Lokonga knows Kompany well from when he was with Anderlecht, which could make this an ideal move.

Palmer also pinpoints a key factor, which could be the cost of any potential deal.

While a loan move could be an option, Burnley will want to avoid paying much more than £10 to £15 million given how out of favour he has become at Arsenal.

His loan spell at Palace didn’t set the world on fire, and it is likely that he will only be utilised as a squad player, brought into the team in case of injuries or in rotation, meaning Arsenal don’t have much leverage going into any potential negotiations.