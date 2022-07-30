Vincent Kompany indicates Burnley’s plan for cash from Dwight McNeil sale

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has confirmed that the Championship club will be able to spend some of the money from the £20 million sale of Dwight McNeil to Everton before the transfer window closes.

The Clarets made a winning start to the 2022/23 season yesterday as they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was a new-look Burnley side with six players handed starting debuts and others making their first appearances for the club from the bench.

One player that was not involved was McNeil after his move to Everton was confirmed earlier this week in a deal that could be worth up to £20 million.

The Clarets have made plenty of signings themselves already but it appears they’re not done yet as they look to give Kompany the tools he needs to secure promotion back to the top flight.

Speaking to the Burnley Express after last night’s game, the former Manchester City captain indicated that the club would be able to reinvest some of the fee for McNeil as he looked to get more “bodies through the door”.

Pressed on spending the money earned from the deal with Everton, he said: “It is a difficult question to answer, because if I say yes, I can see all the prices go up.

“But in all fairness, I think everything we have done is moderate.

“We haven’t done anything crazy so far.

“Are we going to be able to use some of that money? Yes.

“But we need the body count to go up, so it is lose one player and get four or five, and therefore you have to be really careful with what you do with that money.”

The Verdict

These comments will likely be music to the ears of Burnley fans as it seems they can expect more signings before the end of the summer window.

Getting relegated in 2021/22 was clearly disappointing but it has been an exciting summer so far and Kompany’s side made a strong start to the new season on the pitch last night.

With more money to spend following McNeil’s exit, the Clarets are only going to get stronger as the manager brings in multiple new arrivals.

It’s a good time to be part of the Turf Moor faithful.