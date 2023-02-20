Vincent Kompany identifies “huge threat” Millwall have as Burnley prepare for important fixture

Burnley are continuing to make excellent progress as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Accumulating a mightily impressive 34 points from their last 12 league matches, Vincent Kompany’s side bridge an 11-point advantage over Sheffield United in second and a 15-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third.

Last time out, the Clarets had to show a different side to them as they dealt with the physicality that Luton Town threw at them and you would think that tomorrow’s opponents, Millwall, will also look to physically impose themselves on the league leaders.

Expecting a tough test at The Den tomorrow evening, Kompany told Lancs Live: “I think every game is different. I’ve got to be honest, I’ve put all my time into the Luton game so I started with that and then the Millwall game now, we’ll have a look.

“We know that they’ve got a huge threat on set pieces, more than anyone in the league, but in the end, whatever it is we have to embrace it and the result, we’ll see. We’ve just got to keep going and not overthink it.

“I’m not busy with that [winning ugly being a sign of champions]. I’ve said it a few times now but I’d like to get better. There’s too many teams in England still overall who are better than us and that to me, it’s something I don’t like so we’ve just got to get better.”

The verdict

Millwall were excellent against Sheffield United at the weekend and will be a confident bunch ahead of hosting the runaway league leaders.

The Lions have been fantastic at The Den this season, having averaged 2.07 points per game at their London home thus far this campaign.

As for Kompany’s comment on being prepared for the Millwall test from a set-piece perspective, the Lions can cause havoc from dead-ball scenarios.

However, they are now a side who can also cause problems when playing through the thirds and look to vary up their attacking play.

It will be a tough test for Burnley but they will be buoyed by the victory they secured at Luton on Saturday.