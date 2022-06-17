Vincent Kompany highlights “simple aspect” he wants to get right at Burnley

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed the one key aspect of management he has learned from his time as a player.

The Belgian has played under the likes of Roberto Mancini, Roberto Martinez, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola during his trophy-laden career.

As a player he won multiple league titles and domestic cup trophies, playing at the highest level of the game for both club and country.

While he has learned a lot about how the game is played under those men, the 36-year-old explained that his main focus will be on improving players at the club.

The former defender believes that the top of the class coaches he worked under showed him the importance of constantly striving to improve as a player, which he intends to bring to Burnley’s first team squad.

“I’ve learned from every coach I’ve ever had in my life,” said Kompany, via Burnley Express.

“Some of them you learn what not to do but when you mention those great coaches like Pep, Mancini, Pellegrini and Roberto Martinez, there are a lot of coaches who are very different in many ways.

“You can take a lot from them but the main thing I have taken – and I think that this is where the passion came from for me to become a coach – is the simple aspect of making players better.

“It’s about believing that if you make players better, then you win more games.

“You’re very clear on how you want to win games, not because it’s a stylistic idea or approach, but because clarity is what gives you an edge and what allows you to overperform.

“These coaches were great examples and then I’ve mixed it with other coaches I haven’t played with, but I’ve played against. You become this version of the coach you want to be.”

Kompany was confirmed as the new manager of the club ahead of the new season.

The Clarets are back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Kompany replaces Sean Dyche, who held the post for 10 years before his dismissal in April.

The Verdict

While recruitment is an essential part of management, being able to improve those at the club already, and those who come in, is an essential skill.

We have seen countless times over the years that those managers that Kompany worked under have helped improve players massively.

If the former Anderlecht boss can bring that to Burnley, then he stands a good chance of gaining promotion at Turf Moor on the first attempt.

But this move will be a big test of his credentials to make it as a manager at the highest level, with immediate expectations at the club quite high.