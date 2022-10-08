Vincent Kompany highlights area Burnley need to improve

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes his side needs to defend crosses better, whilst in conversation with the Lancashire Telegraph.

The former Manchester City defender mentioned that this is an area his side needs to improve in, especially in what he calls a ‘league of crosses’.

This comes after the Clarets have been confined to draws after conceding from crosses in their most recent draws against Stoke City and Cardiff City.

With his team still gelling, Kompany admitted it is not a concern at the moment, and proceeded to tell the Lancashire Telegraph: “We look at it and we definitely go and speak to the players about what we think should happen in these situations.

“But it is a league of crosses. It is a league of balls down the channel, a league of set-pieces.

“Are we shipping goals? No, we are not. Definitely not. We are among the highest-scoring teams in the league but I think we can score more. I think that one goes with the other.

“At the moment, with this team being a very young squad as in not being together for a long time, there are always going to be little cracks here and there where you need a little bit of time to work on those.

“That is where we are at the moment. We create chances and don’t really punish teams.

“It doesn’t take a lot at the moment for us to get punished and those cracks – it is part and parcel for a team growing together.”

The verdict

Burnley have played some very good football during the opening exchanges of the campaign, and whilst conceding from crosses has become a slight theme, Kompany and his completely new squad are still adapting.

There have been plenty of positive signs over the weeks from the Clarets and they are progressing well as things stand.

As Kompany goes on to mention, crossing and set-pieces in general, is massive in the Championship, with the physicality in the division being a big part of it all.

Should they continue dropping points by conceding from crosses, then it would be no surprise if it emerges as a concern for the Burnley boss.