Vincent Kompany has just hours to make these 2 Burnley player decisions pre-Blackpool

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany faces a couple of selection dilemmas going into this afternoon’s clash against Lancashire rivals Blackpool, with injuries playing a part in that.

Following their midweek game against Fleetwood Town, the former Manchester City captain revealed that Anass Zaroury picked up a knock, the last thing they need with Manuel Benson not certain to return until after the international break.

Jay Rodriguez may not be risked before the interval either, though others including Lyle Foster, Michael Obafemi, Ashley Barnes and Nathan Tella can step up in his place when required, with the winter additions of the former two proving to be valuable.

In terms of other potential absentees, it’s currently unclear whether Ian Maatsen will be available after missing Wednesday evening’s clash, with his possible unavailability potentially a blow considering how much of an asset he’s been in the final third this season.

He was sent off in the reverse fixture – but will have learnt his lesson and will be desperate to be involved today. There could be a chance for several Burnley players to get themselves on the scoresheet this afternoon – but who will start, who will be consigned to a place on the bench and who may find themselves out of the matchday squad altogether?

We take a look at a couple of player decisions Kompany will need to make ahead of kick-off.

Worth risking Maatsen?

Maatsen didn’t play in midweek and he may not have done anyway considering it was an FA Cup game, with Charlie Taylor able to come in and do a good job.

It’s not as if Taylor is needed in central defence at this stage considering Jordan Beyer is back in action and Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal are available as other options in Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ absence.

This is why it may not be worth risking Maatsen at this point, especially with the Clarets having another clear week ahead of them after today’s game to prepare for their clash against Wigan Athletic.

With the Dutchman having a shoulder injury, he may risk making it even worse if he hasn’t made a full recovery, so the league leaders should certainly be cautious.

They won’t want to lose him for the rest of the campaign and they should have enough to beat the Seasiders regardless of whether he’s involved or not.

Should Zaroury be taken out?

Similar applies in terms of Zaroury, who’s a real asset for the Lancashire outfit but may not be missed too much this weekend if he isn’t available.

Coming off against Fleetwood with a knock, Kompany sounded optimistic about the possibility of the Moroccan being available shortly but they won’t want a young asset like him to be out for a long time.

It could end up damaging his development, so managing his minutes and knowing when to take him out will be important for the Clarets who will want to see him become a superstar.

In his potential absence, Nathan Tella can operate on the wing as well as Vitinho. Darko Churlinov could potentially get a chance to shine too, something that could be a big boost for the North Macedonia international who hasn’t had a proper shine to shine at Turf Moor this term.

If Zaroury is fit though, he should be involved.