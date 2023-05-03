There were serious questions asked of Burnley's ownership group when they were relegated from the Premier League in 2022 and the way they bought the club and saddled it with debt, but those questions have been vanquished with the events of the current campaign.

Alan Pace's ALK Capital didn't buy the Clarets in a conventional way, and when their place in the Championship was confirmed last year there were fears that they would go into financial ruin.

However, significant player sales and subsequent re-investment to give Vincent Kompany the squad he wanted has paid dividends, with an immediate return to the top flight of English football confirmed next week.

Pace and co have seemingly had their eyes looking further into Europe though in recent times, and reports emerged recently that there has been interest in K.V. Kortrijk, who finished 14th out of 18 teams in the Belgian First Division this past season.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, both the Clarets and AFC Bournemouth have looked to add Kortrijk to their respective portfolios, but bids have been turned down by Vincent Tan, who is of course also the owner of Cardiff City of the Championship.

And in a further update, it has been claimed that Burnley have now pulled out of the running to purchase the Belgians.

Why have Burnley's owners pulled out of buying Kortrijk?

Burnley were keen on investing in Kortrijk, but ultimately the price of the club was pushed up by Tan, even though he wants to depart the club and cash in.

The Clarets hierarchy were put off by the Malaysian businessman's demands and have walked away from a deal - instead deciding to focus on helping Vincent Kompany to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The money that would've been used to buy Kortrijk will instead go towards the transfer budget, which will give Kompany greater scope to add more quality ahead of the August restart.

Have Burnley done the right thing?

There are definitely positives to purchasing a club in Europe as many top outfits have done in the past - they can be used to circumnavigate work permit rules amongst other things but perhaps Alan Pace should just focus on Burnley for now.

Despite steamrolling the majority of the Championship this season, there's a lot of work to do to make sure Kompany's squad is ready for their return to the top flight next season, with a lot of his signings not having that Premier League experience.

If all that potential takeover money is going back into the transfer budget though, then it can't be a bad thing whatsoever.