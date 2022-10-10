Vincent Kompany gives verdict on Burnley player who “can do anything at the moment”

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Burnley over the summer, the new boss was hard at work bringing in new players to try and aid his side’s push towards a return to the Premier League.

One player who arrived on loan and has been particularly impressive is Nathan Tella.

The 23-year-old joined from Southampton this summer and has already made an impact at Turf Moor with five goals from 11 games so far this season.

After scoring the only goal of the weekend as the Clarets beat Coventry City 1-0, Vincent Kompany was keen to praise the young player as he told Lancashire Live: “When you have a player who plays with a smile on his face it usually tells you everything. I think that is what we have, he has a spring in his step and thinks he can do anything at the moment and we don’t want to stop that.

“He is a great lad around the dressing room for the team. As much as we know we don’t own the contract long term, he has blended in as if he is here for the next five or six years.

“That is what I want from all the loan players, they have to feel part of the club and they do. I don’t take that for granted. When you are a pro it is very demanding but I don’t take it for granted, he comes in every day and is doing well and is not changing his habits because he is doing well.”

With Tella’s impressive form and his parent club currently struggling in the Premier League, there is a chance that the Saints could choose to recall their player in the January transfer window but Kompany isn’t looking too far ahead as he said: “I am not even thinking about that, the main thing for me is to keep him improving and to keep him focused on what he has to do.”

The Verdict:

Tella has really come into his own at Burnley this season and both the player and his current manager will be pleased with his progress at Turf Moor.

The player is still quite young but he has certainly has his impact in the team and shown why he is deserving of his position in the first team.

There is a worry about his future past January though given the Saints are in poor form and Tella has played in the top flight already.

However, Kompany is right not to worry about that yet as it’s not his decision and rather he will be keen to make sure his standards remain high with Burnley.