Vincent Kompany gives his verdict on Burnley transfer news

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship last season, there has been plenty of change at Turf Moor as they look to create a side that can gain promotion back to the top flight.

After the appointment of Vincent Kompany as manager, the new boss has started adding names to the squad to build a side that reflects him.

The Clarets announced their third signing of the summer this morning with CJ Egan-Riley joining the club on a four year deal from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has been with Kompany’s former side for the last 12 years making his way up through the academy and becoming captain of the U23 side.

Egan-Riley has made a total of three appearances for Pep Guardiola’s senior side including a Premier League and Champions League appearance last season.

The defender has also represented England from U15 – U19 showing the amount of potential he possess as well as the constant progress he has been making throughout his career so far.

Discussing the Clarets’ new arrival, Kompany told the club’s Official Media: “CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time. He is a promising and talent footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude.

“We are delighted he has agreed to join. CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad.”

The Verdict:

This looks to be a good signing for Burnley ahead of next season and they have acquired a player who seems to have great potential.

Egan-Riley has been at Manchester City for years now overlapping with Vincent Kompany, so there’s a high likelihood his new manager will have seen glimpses of his talent whilst he was also at the Ethihad putting him on his radar.

Furthermore, this is a sign that Burnley could really benefit from some of Kompany’s previous links and get some good signings over the line as a result of that. Therefore, fans will no doubt be eager to see what comes next during the transfer window.