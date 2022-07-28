Vincent Kompany gives his verdict as 23-year-old secures Burnley transfer move

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Turf Moor as Burnley’s new manager, the boss has been keen to build his side to try and put them in the best shape to compete for promotion back up to the Premier League next season.

There have been a number of new arrivals at the club so far this summer and the latest of those additions is defender Vitinho who has signed for the club on a four year deal joining from Cercle Brugge.

The 23-year-old has two seasons of regular football under his belt in Belgium and over the past four years has made 75 appearances and scored twice whilst providing two assists.

Kompany will already know the player from his time in Belgium and it looks to be a signing that will be a useful addition to the Clarets side this season.

Speaking about his latest addition, the Burnley boss told the club’s Official Media: “We’re pleased to add Vitinho to our team, he’s a quick and strong full-back, who will get forward and can defend well.

“He has great technical ability and will be a great addition to our squad, we look forward to welcoming him to the team.”

Burnley make a start to life in the Championship tomorrow night with a trip to Huddersfield Town.

25 questions about Burnley’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR WERE BURNLEY FOUNDED? 1882 1892

The Verdict:

This is a good addition for Burnley and looks to be one they could be making good use of next season.

At right-back, the Clarets could use some reinforcements and the fact Vitinho is just 23-years-old shows this is business that’s been done with a long term vision in mind and you expect the player to only grow his talent in years to come.

He’s another player that Kompany should be familiar with and therefore this should make his transition into the side one that’s fairly easy with the boss knowing what he wants out of the player.