Vincent Kompany gives Coventry City verdict following Burnley win

Burnley made the trip to Coventry City this weekend looking to pick up three points after two draws in a row and the odds were firmly in the Clarets’ favour with the Sky Blues sitting at the bottom of the table.

Results haven’t been great for Mark Robins’ side who have won only one game so far this season, although they haven’t been helped by off the pitch circumstances either.

Burnley got their win yesterday coming away with a 1-0 victory which was fairly comfortable given Coventry failed to register a shot on target.

Nonetheless, the Sky Blues managed to enjoy 60% of the possession and Vincent Kompany was keen to empathise with the opposition’s current situation as when asked if they looked like a side at the bottom of the table he told Coventry Live: “No, look, the one thing I would say is I wouldn’t have liked to have gone through the schedule they have gone through with games cancelled.

“I know they have lost a lot of players as well at the moment and if you don’t have Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare it’s difficult to play without these guys, especially if you’re a team, just like everyone else, who is trying to get near the top six.

“So I am not one to pass any sort of judgement. I think we did what we needed to do and they have had a tough schedule and lost big players. It’s really not an easy job.”

The Verdict:

Burnley were expected to go and beat Coventry and it’s unlikely that many people would be surprised by the result of yesterday’s game.

However, it’s fair enough of Kompany to sympathise with Coventry’s current position given they have lost players both during the summer transfer window and with injury and suspension.

The Sky Blues have some quality in their team but it’s about getting results now and with lots of games to come their stamina will need to be high.