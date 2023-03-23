Tottenham Hotspur are currently assessing managerial options as they weigh up whether or not to part company with current boss Antonio Conte.

As detailed in a report from The Guardian, the Italian's future with the North London outfit looks extremely uncertain in what has been turbulent few weeks between Conte and the club itself.

Spurs remain fourth in the Premier League as things stand, however, they were dumped out of the FA Cup to Championship opposition in Sheffield United, defeated by a far from strong AC Milan, all before letting a 3-1 lead slip against bottom club Southampton at the weekend.

What do we know so far?

Conte is under piles of pressure, that is for sure, as there is a strong feeling that the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss will be relieved of his duties in the coming days.

As per the report from The Guardian, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany appears on a list of potential candidates that the Lilywhites would consider if they were to part ways with the Italian.

The Clarets have all but secured an immediate return to the Premier League, bridging a 16-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third place as things stand.

The 36-year-old has made an instant impact at Turf Moor this season after seeing key individuals leave in the summer and completely transforming Burnley stylistically into a side that would is unrecognisable to their last stint in the Premier League.

However, there are plenty of other names included in the report, with Rúben Amorim, the Sporting CP manager, having "lots of admirers" on the Spurs board.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique and Roberto De Zerbi are also reportedly being considered by the Tottenham hierarchy as they consider both the immediare and long-term future.

Is it likely to happen?

Ultimately, it is too early to tell, as Conte is still in the job at the moment and it remains to be seen if his situation can be resolved.

Beyond that, you have a list of elite managers who could all be interested in the role at an ambitious club with world-class players contracted beyond this summer.

However, you cannot argue that Kompany deserves to be in the picture, and still just 36 years of age and in the infancy of his managerial career, the former Manchester City defender would represent a strong appointment with longer-term objectives in mind.

Full focus will be on delivering promotion at Burnley first and being the professional he is, he will be working tirelessly to plan for next season at Turf Moor.