Former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany helped Middlesbrough in their summer pursuit of Neto Borges.

It'd be pretty easy to argue that Boro had one of the better transfer windows of all the teams in the Championship. They strengthened in key areas, kept hold of the star players that they said they were going to, and they were often able to beat other second tier rivals to targets.

Manager Michael Carrick, head of football Kieran Scott and head of recruitment Chris Jones have all received praise over the summer for how they went about their business, convincing top talents to come to Teesside rather than exploring other opportunities.

But they didn't do it all on their own. They got the help of a Champions League boss on one of the last deals that Boro completed.

Vincent Kompany's role in Middlesbrough getting Neto Borges

According to the Northern Echo, Kompany, who was set to be a Championship manager this season until Bayern Munich poached him away from Turf Moor, gave Middlesbrough a reference on Borges before they purchased him.

The Brazilian left-back had been a long-standing target of the Teessiders. They did a lot of work on this deal two seasons ago, as per the Echo, but the final touches to get him to the northeast of England were put in place in this most recent window.

Borges was bought from French side Clermont Foot for around £1.3 million, but he had previously played in Belgium's top division. As such, Kompany was well aware of the 27-year-old, and was even supposedly looking at him as a target for the Clarets to potentially get this summer.

Carrick wasn't initially anticipating signing a player in Borges' position this summer, but an injury to Alex Bangura left his side short of left-sided defensive options, and their prior work and research into the Brazilian meant that they were in a good position to get the deal done quickly, according to the Echo.

Like many of Boro's summer targets, Borges was reportedly being looked at by other clubs.

Stade Brest - a Ligue 1 side who will play in the Champions League this season - were said to be interested, but the player was reportedly convinced to join Middlesbrough due to feeling wanted by them and the efforts of the club to get to know him personally during talks.

Borges started his first game for the club in their 2-0 win over Cardiff City and looked very defensively sound.

Neto Borges v Cardiff City (31/08/24) Mins played 90 Shots 1 xG 0.21 Tackles and interceptions 6 Shots blocked 1 Duels won 8/15 (53.3%) Stats taken from Sofascore

Middlesbrough are on a Premier League trajectory

Carrick hasn't been able to get this team off to a flying start, again, but the signs are there to suggest that they will be one of the best sides in the division.

A bit more luck and focus at times in the games against Derby County and Portsmouth could have easily led them to be in the same position as their North East rivals Sunderland: four wins out of four in the league.

The work of their manager, those in the front office, and the players all suggest that this team is only going in one direction: up.