Vincent Kompany explains reasoning behind defender’s absence for Burnley v Swansea City

After being a fairly regular part of the Burnley squad last year making 21 appearances, Connor Roberts has started this season in favour for Vincent Kompany having played 13 games for the Clarets so far.

However, last week the right-back didn’t start the game only coming on as a late substitution in the win at Coventry, with Vitinho chosen to take his place instead.

Vitinho kept his place in the side yesterday as Burnley beat Swansea City 4-0 whilst Roberts missed out on the squad completely.

Following Roberts being dropped the week prior, this was bound to cause raised eyebrows and as the Clarets travel to Birmingham City on Wednesday, Vitinho is likely to keep his place in the starting 11.

However, Kompany was keen to address why Roberts was missing from the squad as he told Lancashire Live: “He didn’t feel too good before the game and he wasn’t available for selection. We have our next game in five days, so we will be ready for that. We will have a look closer to Wednesday at the squad, see who’s ready and then be ready to go again.”

The Verdict:

Despite missing out on yesterday’s game, this was a decision that wasn’t down to a choice made by the manager and rather was something that had to be done based on Roberts being unwell.

However, when he returns to the squad you will expect to the see the defender on the bench with Kompany preferring to choose Vitinho ahead of him for now.

The boss clearly rates Roberts though having played him in every game up until last week and therefore even if he is subjected to some time on the sidelines, you would imagine he is still very much part of the manager’s plans.

When he’s back and feeling ready for selection again, it will be up to the defender to work hard and show his manager why he is also worthy of a place in the starting 11 on a regular basis.