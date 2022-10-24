Vincent Kompany explains reason behind key Burnley half-time decision against Sunderland

Burnley are continuing their strong start to the season and currently sit third in the league.

Despite being 2-0 down at half-time at the weekend, the Clarets got back in the game and came away with a 4-2 victory after four different goalscorers contributed in the second half.

Ashley Barnes made his first start since August for Vincent Kompany’s side at the weekend but the 33-year-old was substituted at half-time and replaced by Manuel Benson.

Barnes has had a bit of a slow time lately having scored just one goal last year and is yet to get one in the back of the net this term.

However, despite criticism towards the striker, Kompany says his decision wasn’t a reflection on Barnes but rather his counterpart as he told Lancashire Live: “I could have taken off every player, it wasn’t really that complicated.

“It was more about getting Benny on the pitch rather than changing anyone out. Nathan, having scored so many goals for us, I tried to keep him on the pitch as well.”

“They shouldn’t [criticise Barnes]. It is simple, he is one of our players. We are all entitled to opinions but he is one of our players. We can’t be against him when he has a tough time and when he is doing well jump on his back. We are going through stuff and it [taking him off] was not about him, it was about the team and he was unlucky to be part of that first half team.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why there may be question marks over Ashley Barnes currently given his inability to score of late despite being part of a good side.

However, Kompany’s right in the fact his side were 2-0 down at half-time and therefore it was more about getting the right players on rather than anyone in particular off.

Given the Clarets needed a goal and Barnes hasn’t contributed this season, it is a substitution that made sense.

The manager will want the fans to stick behind him though as we will no doubt see Barnes involved at later points this evening.