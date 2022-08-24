Vincent Kompany explains reason behind Burnley player decision v Shrewsbury last night

Burnley visited Shrewsbury Town last night for their Carabao Cup tie which they came away from as 1-0 winners.

As expected, Vincent Kompany made a number of changes to his Burnley team.

However, one unexpected absence was new signing Luke McNally who was an unused substitute during last night’s game.

Since arriving at Turf Moor this summer, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time with his only appearance as a substitute against Watford.

Furthermore, he wasn’t included in the squad at all as his side received a visit from Blackpool at the weekend.

CJ Egan-Riley was chosen to partner Charlie Taylor instead and when asked the reason why McNally wasn’t used, Kompany told Lancashire Live: “I wanted to make sure we didn’t take out the entire core. I have been involved in too many games like this and despite winning a few cups I have lost most of them. And usually it goes wrong when you don’t have a core, it’s important to have one.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Burnley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal

The Verdict:

You can certainly understand Kompany’s reasoning behind wanting a core still in place as you often see teams go too weak against lower league opposition and it backfire.

Therefore, it makes sense that Taylor was kept in the side meaning either Egan-Riley or McNally would be called up to partner him at the back.

That being said, you have to wonder what role McNally will have to play at Turf Moor this season as it seems to suggest that Egan-Riley is above him in the pecking order and with there being the possibility of signing another defender before the transfer window closes next week, that could put the 22-year-old even more out of favour.

He is still a young player so he has time for his role in the side to develop. However, if he can’t get opportunities in games like this, you do start to question where these opportunities will be coming from.