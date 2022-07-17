Vincent Kompany explains Burnley’s use of certain individuals in pre-season

Vincent Kompany has insisted Burnley will be cautious in their approach to pre-season after several players missed the friendly win over Shrewsbury, including new signing Scott Twine.

Kompany isn’t wanting to take risks as he runs the rule over his new side ahead of the new Championship season which starts in less than two weeks.

This comes after several players were ruled out with knocks, as well as big money signing Scott Twine being protected after ‘feeling jaded’ as a result of the intense sessions put on by the former Anderlecht manager.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmonsson have all been absent with knocks giving Kompany plenty to think about as he prepares his side ahead of the new season.

Speaking about the cautious approach, Kompany told Lancashire Live: “We’re being even more careful with Johann. Twiney comes from League One and has to adapt to the load that we have in training.

“He’s doing fine, really well, but every now and then we get these little moments when you want to make sure you don’t go over it, and Johann has been out for a long time, so more important for us to have him long term than just now.

“It’s not ideal, but you have to have the bigger picture in mind, or you might lose them for longer.”

Burnley begin their Championship campaign a week on Friday, when they host Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor.

The Verdict

It’s a pragmatic approach for Kompany and Burnley who are undergoing a transition this summer after their relegation from the Premier League.

It’s better to take precautions at this stage rather than lose a player for a few weeks that will mean they will not be fully fit until mid-September for example. Pre-season isn’t a time to take risks, so taking a step back shows the Belgian to be wise beyond his years.

It also gives a chance to other players in the side, to see how they react to being in the team and puts pressure on the rest of the squad.