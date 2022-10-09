Vincent Kompany explains Burnley team selections v Coventry City

Vincent Kompany took his Burnley side to Coventry City yesterday as the Clarets came away 1-0 winners.

However, despite the three points, there was slight concern surrounding Kompany’s side with goalkeeper Arijanet Muric missing and Jordan Beyer coming off at half-time.

Following the game, Kompany has explained both decisions and provided the Burnley fans with some positive news.

Explaining why Bailey Peacock-Farrell was given his first league start of the campaign the boss told Lancashire Live: “He picked up a little something at the back end of the last game. We don’t think it is [too serious] but it came to a point where we though it was better [to not play him].”

Meanwhile, the withdrawal of Jordan Beyer was down to protection for his side as Kompany said: “It is the yellow. I don’t think it was a foul but he had a little drag back and he let go quick enough, but I have been in the game long enough. I trust Charlie Taylor just as much so I would have done it the other way round as well.”

The Clarets remained without Scott Twine, Darko Churlinov and Ashley Westwood who are all injured.

They now have a week off before they are back in action as they welcome Swansea City next weekend so Kompany will be hoping he has some more players available to choose from.

The Verdict:

Muric’s injury and the ability to decide not to risk him show why Burnley will have been keen to keep Bailey Peacock-Farrell at Turf Moor this summer knowing they could rely on him to step in.

The young goalkeeper will have been pleased himself as he has craved more game time and will be hoping his clean sheet will show his manager what he is capable of doing.

Meanwhile the ability to take Beyer off to make sure the yellow card didn’t become significant for the Clarets highlights the importance of squad depth and how much that can help a team at this level perform for the full 90 minutes.