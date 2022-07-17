Vincent Kompany drops hint over potential first-team opportunities for young Burnley duo

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has praised two youngsters after their appearances in the Shrewsbury friendly win at the weekend.

Kompany is looking to put together a squad capable of a promotion push this season and isn’t afraid to promote from within the club with the under 23s training alongside the first team.

This is giving Kompany plenty of time to see how the youngsters are coping with the transition and if they’re ready to have an impact in the first team.

The Belgian was known for bringing youngsters through at Anderlecht and will be looking to do the same with his Burnley side with two youngsters catching his eye in particular.

Bobby Thomas and Ne-Jai Tucker were both namechecked by their manager with both players finding the net in the friendly win over the League One side.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Kompany praised the youngsters, saying: “They’ve been two players who have really made a little bit of a name for themselves during pre-season.

“I like these types of moments in pre-season where you get to bring in a few players that you didn’t expect would be there for the season. Bobby’s done really well, and Ne-Jai has as well, but that’s been since day one.

“They are talented players but I don’t just want to talk them into a position, they will show it and we will go with them.”

The youngsters will be hoping to continue their positive form with Kompany looking to add to his squad before the start of the season as links with Callum O’Hare continue.

The Verdict

It will be refreshing for Burnley fans to hear given the lack of numbers progressing through the ranks at Turf Moor in recent years.

Dwight McNeil has been the only academy graduate to have an impact on the first team and Kompany has been an advocate of bringing youth through into the first team picture.

For him to do it immediately highlights his commitment to the long term of the role which will only serve as a positive for the club, whatever the outcome for the former Manchester City defender.