Vincent Kompany discusses “miracle solution” to Burnley issue

Vincent Kompany has suggested a “miracle solution” to Burnley‘s goalscoring issue would be to “go out and get somebody for £50 million” but conceded that his side going to have to create more chances instead.

The Clarets have finished with a higher xG rating than their opponent in all but one of their first four Championship games but have won just once.

Kompany’s side have managed just three goals in four games – well below their cumulative xG so far (5.77) – and that’s been a reflection of a side that simply hasn’t been clinical enough.

Ashley Barnes did not do enough to convince that he is the answer up top in the early weeks of the season and though Jay Rodriguez bagged his first goal since returning from injury in midweek, the jury is still out on whether he can be the goalscorer he once was at this level.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Kompany hinted that spending big on a new forward was not possible and that other solutions must be sought.

He said: “A miracle solution is go out and get somebody for £50 million.

“The other solution, which we have to take, is to create even more chances, get people into the right areas, and into the habit of scoring goals, and use what we have in the best possible ways.

“The most valuable stat is whether you have won or not, but at some point, if you keep the level up, something has got to give.

"These type of things, in my experience, you can maintain for a season – pressing, chance creation – but to nick a win, I've never seen a team maintain that for a season, so I start with that."

The Verdict

It’s been a busy summer window for Burnley and the Belgian coach has done well to revitalise a squad that lost many of its big hitters after the relegation from the Premier League.

However, not signing a striker – beyond Scott Twine who may lack the physicality to play as a number nine in the Championship – does seem a risk.

The miracle solution that Kompany has discussed may be off the table but a loan move for a Premier League youngster could well have been a possibility if they’d moved quick enough.

Creating chances has not been the issue – finishing them off has.