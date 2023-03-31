Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has insisted he is fully focused on the job at Turf Moor as further links with Tottenham Hotspur have surfaced.

As per The Sun, Kompany is now considered to be a leading candidate for the vacancy at the Premier League side following Antonio Conte's exit.

Interestingly, the report also claims that Kompany would be interested in the job.

Funnily enough, on the same day that the above Spurs reports have emerged, Sky Sports have released an interview with Kompany in which he addresses his Burnley future.

Although the Spurs job is not specifically mentioned, after talk from Pep Guardiola that Kompany is a future City boss, that does come up.

However, Kompany insists his full focus is on Burnley for the moment in the interview, and on his future, he had the following to say.

"The way I am as a person, my starting point is 'OK, where can this place go?'" Kompany explained in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Friday night's clash with Sunderland when questioned about his future in management.

"Everybody's talking about our limits, but we're the only ones who can be the judge of our own limits.

"And so my first thing is where can this place go, and that consumes my every moment.

"As much as I love the club, but I want to show an example, when we leave Manchester City, I love the club, but my first thought is not like 'oh it would be nice to [manage there], my first thought is 'how can we [Burnley] close the gap?' - I think that's my job as a manager.

"Is there something impossible that's being done over there? Is there something possible for us? That's my job, that's what I can do.

"That's the only thing that bothers me. The rest - I don't know.

"I think in football, when you find a good place, it's worth really protecting that."

The Verdict

Although he didn't address the recent Spurs report directly - how could he have done given it surfaced after the interview - Kompany's comments do tell us a lot.

He is clearly addressing his future at Burnley and as well as insisting he is focused on the job at Turf Moor, his comments do not suggest he is going anywhere any time soon.

In fact, it sounds like the opposite may be true.

The Belgian clearly feels comfortable at Burnley and wants to try and build them up and get them to the highest level they can be.

I think his last line is telling - "I think in football, when you find a good place, it's worth really protecting that." - and it certainly does not suggest he is about to jump ship imminently.