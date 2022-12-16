Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says he is hopeful of having midfielder Anass Zaroury back from the World Cup in time for next week’s Carabao Cup tie with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old is part of the Morocco squad that has had an exceptional tournament, reaching the semi-finals where they were beaten 2-0 by France on Wednesday night despite an impressive performance.

Zaroury remains in Qatar for the third place play-off game against Croatia on Saturday, meaning he will miss the Clarets’ game against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor.

Beyond that, Kompany is optimistic Zaroury could return for their trip to face United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but even if he is unavailable for that encounter, he will be back for the busy Christmas period.

The Clarets currently sit top of the Championship table, three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and eight clear of third-placed local rivals Blackburn Rovers. They did well in Zaroury’s absence with 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Zaroury has been a key player for Kompany’s side, starring since his summer arrival in Lancashire from Belgian side Charleroi, with six goals and two assists.

Although Zaroury has not featured for Morocco during the tournament, Kompany believes it will be a good experience for him and is keen to welcome him back as quickly as possible.

“In any event for him it’s been an incredible journey. It’s an experience,” Kompany told the Burnley Express.

“It’s difficult for us to see the advantage for us in the short term, but in the long term, trust me it’s something you can learn from and improve from.

“When you are young you experience it, you save it and box it somewhere in the back of your head.

“You want to be centre stage, because now he’ll be experiencing being in the middle of it.

“You always have the ambition that when you are at your peak, you are the one either captaining your team or having an impact.

“This makes it clearer that he can do it, but he’s got to come back and perform with us of course.

“It’s something we will all benefit from.

“If he can get some minutes then it will be even better, but then we look forward to having him back of course.

“I’m not handling the post-World Cup celebration protocol that will be in place for Morocco, but I expect he will probably have to go to see the king and see the people.

“It’s something we will allow him to do, but then the minute after that he will be back on a plane and be back hopefully for the game against United, if not it’ll be Birmingham for sure.”

The verdict

Zaroury has been one of the standout players for Burnley this season.

He is a prime example of the excellent recruitment Kompany did in the summer as he overhauled the squad and style of play at the club.

Zaroury earned his call-up to Morocco’s squad with his form and he is one of Burnley’s main attacking threats.

However, the strength in depth in the Clarets’ team is demonstrated by Sunday’s emphatic win without Zaroury, with Kompany also having Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella, Darko Churlinov and Dara Costelloe at his disposal in the wide areas.

But Zaroury will add further quality to their options when he returns from the World Cup after what has been an outstanding achievement from Morocco to go so far in the tournament.