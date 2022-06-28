Vincent Kompany details key to Burnley making immediate Premier League return

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said that the key to the Clarets returning to the Premier League is recruitment and how the club develop players.

Kompany has taken over the club in somewhat of a transitional phase, with their Premier League stars still in the process of departing following their relegation to the Championship.

The Belgian has also wasted no time in making signings himself, with Scott Twine having joined from MK Dons over the weekend.

“The ambition is always as you come down to go back up.” Kompany told EFL.com.

“Now, it’s a transition period and how we get back there. It’s about the recruitment you do and how you develop the players. Then, it’s not rocket science.

“It’s importance for us to have a balance in the squad; a mix of players that grow in value and exciting players as well for the football they can give us, and those players that can hold that culture together and what has made Burnley special over the years.”

Kompany continued: “It’s a team with some experienced players and depth in quality as well, certainly for the Championship. You always have to expect that some of your valuable players do need to move on.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

“A few players earned the right to move on and from our side, we wish them well and we’re looking forward to bringing some exciting players in.”

Burnley kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign away to Huddersfield Town on Friday 29th July.

The Verdict

Following relegation from the Premier League, the aim for any club coming down has to be an immediate bounce back to the top flight.

As a relegated club, you may be able to keep hold of a few players that are top-flight quality players, and the parachute payments that soften the financial blow of the drop are at their biggest in the first season.

Burnley have wasted no time in getting busy in the transfer market this summer, with Twine already in and a number of others heavily linked with the club.

Kompany faces a big turnaround with just a month until the new season kicks off, but if he wasn’t ambitious and targeting promotion, he would not be at Burnley.