Vincent Kompany details his vision for life at Burnley

Vincent Kompany has spoken about his vision for Burnley having been confirmed as the club’s latest manager.

The Belgian has replaced Sean Dyche, who was dismissed in April after 10 year in charge at Turf Moor.

After such a long time under the Englishman, Kompany is aware of the task at hand with the Clarets having suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season.

The 36-year old is under no illusions over what is expected of him at Burnley.

The former defender has claimed he will not promise any grand plans for the style of play he wishes his side to compete with as he believes it can put too much pressure on the team.

Instead, the former Anderlecht manager is planning to focus on creating a fun team that supporters can enjoy watching.

The ex-Manchester City player intends to foster a positive atmosphere in the dressing room regardless of the team’s form on the pitch.

“The difficulty in football when you mention the word project or vision, when you lose the first game, you get slapped in the face with it,” said Kompany, via Burnley Express.

“We need short-term results, and what I’ve found more important is we just have an environment where we stay together – good times, bad times, we can stay on course for where we want to go, and rather than making a big announcement of ‘this is where we want to be’.

“It’s more about having the discipline to believe in each other.

“I’ll be buzzing, so happy, if fans can, first and foremost, say we just enjoy going to the games, they want to go forward, they want to go after it, they want to score goals.”

This will be Kompany’s second managerial role in his career having also managed in his native Belgium.

He will be hoping to bring the club straight back up to the Premier League on the first attempt.

The Verdict

Turf Moor has been a difficult place to go to over the years so Kompany will need to maintain that positive connection the team has had with the fans.

It is likely he will attempt a drastic style of football change, which, if it goes wrong, could see him lose the supporters quickly.

So emphasising a positive atmosphere off the pitch could be crucial to fostering a good relationship with the home crowd.

It will also be essential in keeping the players on board with his vision if results do go wrong at a certain point.