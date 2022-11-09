Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Charlie Taylor role at Burnley

Burnley made it through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last night as they beat League Two side Crawley Town 3-1.

The Clarets got off to a rocky start as the League Two outfit took a shock early lead through Dom Telford. However, that lead didn’t last long, as Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, who was getting a rare start, equalised after heading past Crawley goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe.

Despite equalising so soon, Vincent Kompany’s men struggled to grab a second goal, and it wasn’t until the 79th minute before Anass Zaroury found the net twice in 11 minutes to put Burnley into the last 16.

Kompany used this tie against the lower-level opposition to rotate his team after a demanding few weeks of Championship football. The Belgian made nine changes from the weekend’s 5-2 defeat to Sheffield United, with players like Barnes, Matt Lowton, and Charlie Taylor getting some much-needed minutes under their belts.

Taylor started the season as a regular for Burnley, playing all nine of the team’s opening games. Taylor, on the other hand, has struggled to regain his place in the starting XI since suffering an injury away to rivals Preston North End.

Since the 1st of October, Taylor has appeared six times in the last 10 games, only starting three games and completing 90 minutes on three occasions. The 29-year-old has lost his regular starting spot to German summer signing Jordan Beyer.

Therefore, this cup tie was the ideal chance for Taylor to get some more minutes in the tank, and after the 3-1 win over Crawley, Kompany was asked about Taylor playing at centre-back yet again despite his preferred position being at left-back and fans wanting him to be played there.

Kompany said, via Lancs Live: “I could have started Charlie at left back and he still would have been in the same position on the ball,” said Kompany after the game, highlighting how high Roberts played against Crawley. “I am just happy he got the game time.”

The Verdict

Kompany didn’t rule out Taylor playing at left-back again, but it does seem as though the Belgian prefers to use Taylor more as a centre-back.

Taylor was the regular left-back under Sean Dyche last season, with Burnley fans thinking he was one of their brightest players in a disappointing season. However, at the start of Kompany’s reign, he made it clear that he liked what he saw of Taylor, but more as a centre-back than at full-back.

Kompany wants his defenders to be comfortable with the ball at their feet, and as he has stated, Taylor would have been in a similar position on the ball wherever he played. Kompany must see that Taylor’s ability on the ball is better served by him being played at centre-back rather than being pushed wide and playing as the full-back.