Vincent Kompany delivers coy update on influential Burnley man ahead of Blackburn clash

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has confirmed that a late decision will be made on whether Jay Rodriguez can feature against Blackburn on Sunday.

The bitter rivals will meet for the first time in years at Turf Moor and it promises to be a huge game as the clubs occupy the top two spots in the Championship going into the game.

As a Clarets fan, Rodriguez will know exactly what this fixture means to the support but he is a doubt having missed the past two games with injury.

And, speaking to Lancashire Live ahead of the derby, Kompany didn’t give much away as he revealed it’s still too early to say whether the 33-year-old can play a part.

“Jay has been in and around, we will assess day by day.”

You can be sure that Kompany will want to have the forward involved as he has been superb this season, scoring nine goals in 17 games, making him the top scorer at the club, whilst his physicality and strength could be needed in both boxes.

Prove you’re a true Burnley fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Clarets strikers

1 of 19 Did John Guidetti ever score a goal for Burnley after joining on loan? Yes No

The verdict

You can understand why Kompany doesn’t want to give much away and the fans will recognise it benefits Burnley to keep Rovers guessing up until kick-off.

Of course, the player will be desperate to feature and Kompany may be willing to take a risk considering the World Cup break follows this game.

But, no matter who plays it’s just about getting the win that would be significant to the support and the league table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.