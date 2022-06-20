Vincent Kompany coy on Man City swoop as Burnley transfer strategy outlined

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has suggested that bringing players in on loan would be a “last resort” for the club this summer.

Kompany is getting his feet under the table at Turf Moor, having been confirmed was Sean Dyche’s permanent successor last week.

Given Kompany’s obvious connection with Manchester City, it’s little surprise that a number of the Premier League Champions’ youth players have already been linked with a move to Burnley.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is said to be one of those, as Kompany looks to combat the loss of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, who have both departed at the end of their deals this summer.

However, in an interview quoted by the Burnley Express, Kompany has suggested that loans will be a last resort this summer for the club.

“You borrow as a last resort if you don’t have the funds available to bring in the quality that you want, and if there’s a position where you have an immediate need to bring in a player to help you so, borrowing is something you do in the last resort,” he outlined.

“I think our main idea is to see if we can find players who are willing to stay longer, to develop them as well, because the budgets we’re in will not allow us to probably bring in the seasoned guys, but we want to bring in players who are able to commit for a longer period to the club and maybe create and add value to the club when other teams come and take them from us.”

Harwood-Bellis, 20, has already had two loan spells in the Championship in his career, representing both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, making a combined 41 appearances in the division.

He also moved to Anderlecht between those spells in the EFL, working with Kompany.

The Verdict

You can understand Kompany’s stance, yet loans could be really useful to Burnley this season, particularly with their manager’s connections.

He’s so well thought of at City, you’d like to think that he could have the pick of a number of their young players, such as Harwood-Bellis.

What he might be indicating, though, is that certain suggested loan agreements could be permanent, which would be a better situation for Burnley to rebuild with rather than consistently relying on loans.

Thoughts? Let us know!