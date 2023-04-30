Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed that Jay Rodriguez will be part of his first-team plans next season, speaking to Bristol World.

The experienced forward has had his game time limited by injury woes this season and with this, it was unclear what his role would be next term with Kompany only having the chance to see him in action a limited number of times.

Scoring 10 goals in 27 competitive appearances during 2022/23 though, his goals-to-games ratio may have worked in his favour with Rodriguez only having one more chance to impress his boss before the end of the campaign.

How is Burnley's forward department shaping up?

Rodriguez and Lyle Foster are both likely to be involved next season with the latter joining for a big fee back in January.

Michael Obafemi also looks set to be a part of the squad with the Irishman set to sign for the Clarets permanently, though it seems unlikely that Halil Dervisoglu will extend his stay at Turf Moor.

Ashley Barnes will also be departing, so signing another forward could be a priority during the summer window.

There are other areas that will probably need to be addressed first though.

What did Vincent Kompany say?

Clarifying his stance on Rodriguez, Kompany said: "Yes he is part of our plans [next season], he’s recently signed a contract extension as well at the start of the season.

"He knows the league and he's always been a good player in the Premier League as well, for him it’s just about keeping fit and having him around the younger players as well to share that message of what it demands to be in that league."

Are Burnley taking the right stance?

Considering the Premier League experience he has under his belt, he could be vital next season because they let go a lot of players who have proven themselves in the top tier.

Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Erik Pieters, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all had a lot of top-flight experience between them, so they will need to bring in players who have done the business in the Premier League before.

Retaining Rodriguez would be a good move, even if he doesn't play every week. But he has certainly shown this season that he can be a prolific forward and he can take that confidence into next season.

He just needs an adequate amount of competition for a starting spot and if they bring in another forward, that could help to maximise the 33-year-old's performance levels.

Considering his age, he probably won't stay with the Clarets for too much longer but if they can squeeze another season or two out of him, then they should look to do that.