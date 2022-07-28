Vincent Kompany confirms selection stance on Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet ahead of Huddersfield

Vincent Kompany has claimed that duo Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil will be kept out of the Burnley team for the opening day clash with Huddersfield Town.

The pair have been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer.

The Clarets are starting their first Championship campaign in six years following their relegation from the top flight last May.

Their first fixture comes on Friday night against Danny Schofield’s side.

But the attacking pair will be unavailable for selection, with the Belgian claiming neither are physically prepared to take to the pitch just yet.

However, the former defender has confirmed that they will be integrated back into the squad as early as next week should no move materialise.

“[Cornet] is one of them that I have had to manage,” said Kompany, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“At the moment he is at the club. Is he ready to play on Friday? No.

“But that is a physical level. But we can’t have players on the wage bill and not have them play.

“If next week he is still here and nothing has developed then we are going to have to look at integrating him at least into the matchday process.

“Dwight is another one, there has been a lot of conversations happening behind the scenes and those happen at a club level.

“It is one of those we will have to see how it develops.”

Cornet and McNeil were both a consistent presence in the side under Sean Dyche in the previous campaign.

But the team has undergone a lot of upheaval over the summer, with many players coming and going into the side.

Friday night’s game will also be Kompany’s first competitive fixture in charge of the team.

The aim for the team will be to compete for promotion over the next 12 months as the club looks to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Opting not to play either makes the most sense as the pair have had a disruptive summer.

McNeil is increasingly looking like he is set for an exit from the club, but there has been no decision made yet on Cornet’s future.

If either are available by next week, Kompany makes a good argument that they should be brought back into the fold.

But also planning for life without them against Huddersfield could work out in the manager’s favour, given the likelihood that both depart the club this transfer window anyway.