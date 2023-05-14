Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has confirmed that he has already engaged in discussions with potential summer signings, speaking to the Mirror.

The 37-year-old looks set to endure another busy summer at Turf Moor following his rebuild last year - a rebuild that paid dividends despite the fact the Clarets cashed in on the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet.

Many of their signings from last summer made a major impact last summer, allowing the Lancashire side to establish themselves as the best team in the division by some distance during the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite this, they will need additions during this upcoming summer window, not just to replace their loanees but also to strengthen further in their quest to remain afloat in the Premier League for the long term.

Not only did Kompany confirm that discussions are taking place - but he also revealed a key worry that some of their potential additions have.

Speaking on this subject, the 37-year-old said: "When we’ve spoken to some players trying to convince them to come to Burnley they’ve expressed concern for ‘what if we get relegated?’

"I say: ‘look at the league table and what has happened this year - you would happily have signed for some of the clubs fighting relegation’.

"I tell them this is a stable club where we can grow and hopefully play in Europe."

The Belgian has a point - because no one expected Leicester City to be in the relegation zone at this stage and Everton are another big club who will have wanted to record a much higher league finish this term.

What areas do Burnley need to strengthen?

They may benefit from having a new stopper to increase competition in the goalkeeping department - and addressing this area will be particularly important if Bailey Peacock-Farrell departs.

A new left-back and some central defenders will also be required with Ian Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis leaving, although it's a real positive that they've managed to get a permanent deal for Jordan Beyer over the line.

A replacement for Nathan Tella is also required because he will be a big miss if he doesn't rejoin the club - and a striker may be useful to increase competition up top.

Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi are three good options - but the addition of another forward could help to ensure they have enough firepower in the final third.

Viktor Gyokeres is believed to be a target and he could be an excellent addition. Whether they will be able to agree a deal may depend on whether Coventry City are promoted or not though.