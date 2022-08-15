Vincent Kompany comments on “ongoing” Burnley transfer pursuit

Burnley are in an ongoing process when it comes to recruiting Darko Churlinov.

It’s been a busy summer for Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor, rebuilding a side after relegation from the Premier League last season.

There’s more work to be done, though, with Burnley needing to add in the final third visibly following their opening three fixtures of the campaign.

Churlinov, who is a VfB Stuttgart winger and North Macedonia international, is a player that looks to be firmly on the club’s radar.

As per the Burnley Express’ Chris Boden, Kompany commented on Churlinov: “It’s a player that we like, that’s not a secret, but still some details to be worked out, the player is not here yet, it’s ongoing.”

The 22-year-old is a winger by trade, but can play in other positions, Kompany outlined: “He can play more positions, but he’s not here yet, let’s not get carried away.”

The hardest Burnley FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 What year were Burnley founded? 1862 1872 1882 1892

Burnley have started the Championship season with a win, draw and loss from their opening three fixtures, collecting four points from a possible nine.

An opening weekend win at Huddersfield Town was backed up by a draw with Luton Town. Kompany lost his first fixture in-charge against Watford on Friday night.

The Verdict

It sounds like Burnley are well down the line with getting Churlinov into the club, although Kompany isn’t getting too carried away just yet.

Burnley have had a good start to the season in terms of their style under Kompany, but there’s a need to add a touch more substance with that.

Attacking additions will help with that, as Burnley have been rather toothless in the penalty area.

Churlinov is someone that will add something that little bit different for Kompany once he’s signed.

Thoughts? Let us know!