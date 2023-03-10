Vincent Kompany cites Wolves & Everton deals as he discusses Burnley’s recruitment strategy

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has admitted he had doubts about whether sanctioning the sales of Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil in the summer but felt they were necessary to allow him to build a bigger squad.

The Manchester City legend only took over at Turf Moor in the summer following the Clarets’ relegation and he had a remarkably busy pre-season that saw a high turnover of players.

Among those to depart were centre-back Collins to Wolves, whilst winger McNeil joined Everton, in deals thought to be worth around £20m each.

And, speaking to Lancashire Live, Kompany explained that even though it was tough letting the pair go back to the Premier League, it was in the best interest of the club as the money was then reinvested.

“I could’ve had Dwight McNeil, who I rate really highly, and Nathan Collins, who would’ve no doubt been outstanding players in the Championship, they would’ve been among the best, but if we would’ve kept them and one of them got injured we wouldn’t have been able to bring in any replacement what-so-ever.

“For the price of Nathan Collins we got four centre backs and the rest we got the remainder of the back line in. We got an entire squad in for the price of one!

“When I came here it was something I was reluctant to do in the beginning and that thinking happened as we went through the pre-season. I’m really glad we did it now because of the squad depth, which would’ve been completely eroded if we didn’t make that decision.”

The verdict

This is an interesting insight and it shows the sort of decisions that Kompany and the board had to make in the summer when it came to reshaping the squad.

After the likes of Nick Pope, Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet departed, some were disappointed to see Collins and McNeil go because they’re young players with the potential to improve.

However, looking back now it was the right move from Burnley who spent so wisely in the summer and they’re now sure to return to the top-flight, so all involved deserve credit for the recruitment.

