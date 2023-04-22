Burnley will be looking to win the Championship title this afternoon as they host relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers.

The Clarets know that a win on Saturday afternoon will confirm them as champions after they won promotion to the Premier League two weeks ago.

Before this game, there had been a significant increase in talk about Vincent Kompany having potential suitors this summer.

The Belgian will have full focus on wrapping up the Championship title in the remaining four games of the season for Burnley. However, it does seem there could be lots of speculation surrounding his future beyond that.

It first emerged last month that Tottenham Hotspur had identified Kompany as a potential managerial option and the Belgian was considered a “frontrunner”.

It was then reported last week that Spurs had made Kompany their number one target to replace Antonio Conte this summer. The Belgian had reportedly left Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy amazed by how well he’s done this season in guiding Burnley straight back to the Premier League.

However, it then emerged early this week that Tottenham faced opposition in their pursuit of Kompany from their London rivals Chelsea. The Blues are on the lookout for a new manager this summer after the dismissal of Graham Potter and the interim role that Frank Lampard is currently occupying.

After this interest was reported, it became clear that Burnley were prepared to offer Kompany a new contract in a bid to keep the Belgian at the club and end any speculation. The 37-year-old already has three years left on his current deal, but the offer is believed to include a significant pay increase.

What is the latest news regarding Vincent Kompany?

The latest news regarding Kompany and him possibly leaving Burnley this summer is that it emerged yesterday that Chelsea had put the 37-year-old, along with Mauricio Pochettino and an unnamed manager, on their managerial shortlist.

Chelsea are no longer interested in appointing Julian Naglesmann as their manager, and instead Kompany has made it onto the shortlist.

It has now been reported by journalist Nathan Gissing, that Kompany had engaged in a 3-hour phone call with the Chelsea hierarchy after last week’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Sky Sports News have reported that while Chelsea are keen on Kompany and have been impressed with his job at Burnley, there is some concern from the Premier League club about the Belgian’s lack of managerial experience.

It has been made clearer in the last couple of hours why Chelsea have identified Kompany as a potential option this summer. The Athletic is reporting that as well as the fine job he has done in the dugout he is also being judged on his stellar playing career and his leadership when he was captain at Manchester City.

It is believed that the candidates that Chelsea are looking at are being judged on their leadership qualities, something that Kompany is appreciated in.

In the latest developments involving this story, it has emerged that Burnley have made a “lucrative” contract offer to try and keep Kompany at Turf Moor beyond this season, that is according to TEAMtalk.

The report adds that Burnley are believed to be confident in the 37-year-old remaining at the club, as the Belgian is settled in the area.

It seems there will still be plenty of twists and turns to come as Burnley try to fend off interest in their sought-after manager.