Burnley provided their travelling supporters with an unforgettable moment last night as they won the Championship title at the home of their fiercest rivals.

After suffering a surprise defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers last weekend, the Clarets managed to bounce back from this minor setback in last night's clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Following a competitive first-half between the two sides, Blackburn winger Tyrhys Dolan tested Arijanet Muric on two separate occasions.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany then decided to hand Manuel Benson an opportunity to showcase his talent.

Benson accepted this invitation to impress as he produced a moment of sheer brilliance at Ewood Park.

The winger cut in from the right before curling an effort into the far corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

Blackburn had an appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Tim Robinson before Benson was denied by the woodwork in the closing stages of this fixture.

Thanks to this triumph, Burnley can no longer be caught in the Championship by Sheffield United who will seal promotion this evening with a win over West Bromwich Albion.

How did Vincent Kompany celebrate Burnley's title win?

Following the match, Kompany was heavily involved in Burnley's celebrations.

In footage captured by Sky Sports, the manager produced an impressive knee slide in front of the club's travelling supporters.

Check it out below...

What is next for Burnley in the Championship?

Burnley's remarkable season is set to draw to a close next month when the regular Championship campaign reaches a crescendo.

The Clarets are set to head to Ashton Gate this weekend to face Bristol City before hosting Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 8th.

By winning both of these games, Burnley will end the term with a remarkable tally of 101 points from 46 league games.

Kompany's focus will then switch to preparing his side for their imminent return to the Premier League.

While Burnley are currently able to turn to a host of classy operators for inspiration, they will unquestionably need to bolster their squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

Providing that Kompany is able to replicate the standard of recruitment that he made last year, it would not be at all surprising if the Clarets go on to make a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

Burnley's goal for the 2023/24 season will be to consolidate their place in the top-flight.